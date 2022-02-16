Mumbai: The next edition of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2022 will be held on 20 February and streamed live on ZEE5 from 7 PM onwards. The occasion will celebrate the grandeur of Indian Cinema and commemorate 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). The award ceremony has set the benchmark by honouring three broad segments of the Indian Entertainment Industries under one roof. Erica Fernandes, who was last seen in the TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2, is on cloud nine as she bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Award for being the best actress 2021 – recognition for her character Sonakshi.Also Read - Erica Fernandes And Her Mother Test Covid Positive, Urge Fans to Not Rely on Home Testing Kits

Erica took to her social media account to express gratitude to her family, friends and fans. The diva posted several photos wherein she can be seen with her friends and fans cutting a gorgeous cake specially brought to celebrate her big day. Also Read - Anupamaa Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Best Hindi Serial; Rupali Ganguly Honoured Too

Sharing a long thank you note on Instagram, Erica wrote, “It is an honor to receive the #dadasahebphalkeaward for a character so close to me. It feels worthwhile for all the efforts, heart, and soul I have put into shaping Sonakshi, of course with the help of my director and my co actors. As a kid, somebody once told me that one day someone would give you a platform to project your talent; what you do of it is in your hands. No one can make you or break you. It’s up to you to work towards it and build yourself. Personally, for me, it started as excitement, and then the enthusiasm grew so much that it turned into anxiety while I was receiving the award. (and that happens every time I walk up to receive an award ) What was overwhelming was to see how thrilled people around me were! From my family and friends to my Ejfians and members of my society, all were very excited and had a scene of pride. I want to conclude by expressing how grateful I feel for the blessings and love I have and continue to receive from everyone. 🙏😇 #thankyouforthelove❤️ #blessed🙏 #ericafernandes”. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica Fernandes Shares Reason of Disappointment to Quit Show

