Esha Deol applauds Sunny Deol after Border 2 screening, says ‘you are the best’

As Border 2 continues its strong box office run, Esha Deol showers praise on brother Sunny Deol after attending a special screening in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol’s much-anticipated film Border 2 hit theatres on January 23 and has been receiving a largely positive response from both audiences and critics. The war drama has been performing impressively at the box office, and amid its successful run, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on January 25.

The screening turned into a warm family moment as Sunny Deol’s half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, attended the event. After watching the film, Esha openly praised Sunny’s performance, calling it powerful and impactful.

Esha Deol cheers for Sunny on social media

Following the screening, Esha Deol took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening. One photograph showed her posing with Sunny Deol and her sister Ahana, while another featured Esha standing next to Sunny’s Border 2 poster.

Alongside the pictures, Esha wrote, “Border 2 अपने परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ ज़रूर देखिए (do watch the film with your friends and family). We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial — fantastic. Salute.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Her post quickly caught attention online, with fans appreciating the sibling bond and the public show of support.

Esha also marked Republic Day by reacting to her late father Dharmendra being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. Expressing her happiness, she wrote, “Happy Republic Day Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award.”

The post added an emotional layer to the celebrations, making the occasion special for the Deol family.

Family appearance puts rift rumours to rest

At the Border 2 screening, Sunny Deol was seen posing with Esha and Ahana, effectively putting long-standing rumours of a family rift to rest. Speculation about strained relations had surfaced after separate prayer meetings were held following Dharmendra’s death in November last year.

However, Hema Malini had earlier dismissed these reports, and the screening marked the first public appearance of Sunny with his sisters since their father’s passing.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

The film has earned Rs 121 crore in India and Rs 158.5 crore worldwide within just three days, confirming its strong start at the box office.

