Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani End 11 Years of Marriage, Calls it an ‘Amicable’ Decision – Official Statement

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have been married for 11 years. In June 2023, they also celebrated their wedding anniversary and wished each other on social media.

New Delhi: Actor Esha Deol has parted ways with Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement and mentioned that it’s a mutual decision and an ‘amicable’ divorce. Esha, who is the eldest daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, got married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple have two daughters – Radha, 6, and Miraya, 4. The statement confirming the rumours of their divorce also mentions that their utmost priority remains the well-being of their kids.

The full statement issued to Delhi Times reads, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected (sic).”

Esha Deol’s old post on wedding anniversary goes viral

The rumours of Bharat and Esha’s divorce began last year when the former was absent from Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash where the entire family, all the friends and colleagues from the film and the political worlds were in attendance. He was also not a part of Esha’s birthday bash. However, in June last year, the actor shared a lovely post for him wishing him the best on their 11th wedding anniversary. She posted a throwback photo of them cuddling each other and wrote, “For keeps for eternity ♥️🧿 @bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude ♥️ (sic).”

Earlier in 2020, Esha released a book about her journey as a wife and a mother and talked about the time when Bharat felt ‘neglected’ by her. She wrote how after the birth of their second daughter, she became so busy that she couldn’t spare time for him. Esha, in her book titled ‘Amma Mia’, wrote about not paying attention to what food was Bharat taking to the office and if his clothes were ironed or not. She also mentioned how she couldn’t go out with him on date nights and later made it a point to ‘rectify’ all of that.

Contents from Esha Deol’s book

“And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch. He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it (sic),” she wrote in the book.

