Esha Deol REACTS To Brother Bobby Deol’s Last Scene In Animal Teaser

After watching the teaser for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Esha Deol gave a shout out to her brother Bobby Deol, calling his only scene in the preview epic.

Esha Deol Reacts To Animal Teaser. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bobby Deol will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the highly-awaited crime entertainer Animal. Adding to the hype of the movie, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film. While the preview has been receiving praise from all sides, Esha Deol has also reacted to her brother Bobby Deol’s only scene in the teaser. For those who have still not watched the teaser, Bobby Deol makes a single appearance at the end of the video, where he can be seen without a shirt, giving an intense stare.

Esha Deol REACTS To Animal Teaser

Esha Deol took to the story section of her Instagram handle, and re-shared the Animal teaser, along with the words, “Wait for the last shot (fire and okay hand emojis)… epic Bobby Deol.”

Days before the Animal teaser was released, the makers dropped Bobby Deol’s first look poster from the film, introducing him as Animal’s enemy.

Before Esha Deol, Alia Bhatt also applauded hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal Teaser. Sharing the preview on social media, the Raazi actress wrote, “no caption needed cause this one is (fire emojis).” Additionally, Karisma Kapoor also reacted to the post by commenting “woah.”

Furthermore, Baahubali star Prabhas shared the teaser poster of Animal on Insta and penned, ‘Stunning teaser…Congratulations Ranbir, Sandeep, Bhushan Ji… Eagerly awaiting it!’

All About Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Initially scheduled to be out on August 11, Animal will now be hitting the silver screens on December 1. It would be locking horns with Vicky Kahushal’s Sam Bahadur. Made under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the project has been financed by T-Series in association with Cine1 Studios. Aside from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Siddhant Karnick and Saurabh Sachdeva in prominent roles.

Now, shifting our focus to the technical crew, the music for Animal has been provided by Harshwardhan Rameshwar. While Amit Roy has looked after the camera work for the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has headed the editing department.

With all this hype, it would be interesting to see if Animal manages to meet audience expectations.

