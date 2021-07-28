Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol recently got candid in an interview with leading daily and talked about her work with short films. After Cakewalk, Esha will be seen in Ek Duaa, an emotional story of a mother and daughter. The film which is part of the Voot Film Fest has also been produced by her under the banner Bharat Esha Films. Talking about donning the producer’s hat, Esha said that it was something that she wanted to always do. However, Esha Deol has revealed that her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, never wanted her to enter Bollywood as he is possessive and orthodox.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Dharmendra 'Amazed' With Pawandeep Rajan's Voice, Treats Him With Parathas

Speaking about how men and women are treated differently in the industry, Esha said, “I wouldn’t say that they have it tough. Yes, there is a different level of challenge and boys too have their own set. As far as my father is concerned, he is possessive and orthodox, and for him, girls should be kept away from the world in a protected way. That was what he must have felt, also knowing how our industry functions. All said and done, we managed and how!” Also Read - Dharmendra Reveals Heartbreaking Words By Saira Banu During Dilip Kumar Funeral: 'Dharam, Dekho Sahab Ne Palak Jhapki Hai'

A few months ago, when Esha’s mother Hema Malini visited to The Kapil Sharma Show, she had revealed that Dharmendra was not keen on Esha entering Bollywood. While Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were already actors, we wondered if girls always have it tough when it comes to making their own paths. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Funeral Updates: Actor Laid to Rest at Juhu Qabrastan, an Era Ends!

Meanwhile, Esha Deol is quite excited to witness her father Dharmendra on the big screen for Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ And she is even more excited to see her father pairing up for a romantic character opposite Jaya Bachchan. Sharing more deets, she said, “I’m really looking forward to seeing him back on screen with another favourite of mine, Jaya aunty. I love her. Karan Johar makes brilliant films so we will all look forward to watching Rocky Aur Rani for sure. I wish them all of the best!”