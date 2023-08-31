Home

Entertainment

Esha Deol Reveals Mom Hema Malini’s Reaction on Her Bikini Scene in Dhoom: ‘Are You Serious’

Esha Deol Reveals Mom Hema Malini’s Reaction on Her Bikini Scene in Dhoom: ‘Are You Serious’

Esha Deol revealed in a recent interview how mom Hema Malini reacted when she learnt about her bikini scene in Dhoom.

Esha Deol Reveals Mom Hema Malini's Reaction on Her Bikini Scene in Dhoom: 'Are You Serious'

Esha Deol Reveals Mom Hema Malini’s Reaction to Dhoom Bikini Scene: Esha Deol is currently in a happy space as her short film Ek Dua got a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards in non-feature film category. The actress in a recent interview with Zoom reflected on her acting journey and past career choices. A few months ago, Esha had spoken about how she sought her mother Hema Malini’s permission to wear a bikini in Aditya Chopra’s action-thriller Dhoom. The film was a makeover for her as she had earlier only done girl-next-door characters. In the latest interaction with the entertainment channel, Esha also recalled Hema Malini’s reaction to the scene.

Trending Now

ESHA DEOL GETS CANDID ABOUT HEMA MALINI’S REACTION TO HER DHOOM BIKINI SCENE

Esha, in her latest interview said, “Of course I had to take permission from my mum about (the bikini). I feel I needed to take it, but when I went and asked, she asked me, ‘Are you seriously asking me something like this. Don’t you go on holidays with friends and wear a bikini on a beach?’ and I know that the people who I was shooting with, I was in good hands.” She further added, “It was one of the most lovely, fun scripts ever, and the role of Sheena was very much resonating with me; tough chick, bindaas, and bold. Somewhere, I am still that. I was all of that and of course I had to look toned and work out. I have always been athletic, and genetically, I have been blessed with a good physique I feel, so I had to just work harder on that and achieve what my producer Aditya Chopra wanted and the audience loved it.”

You may like to read

Esha was recently seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.

For more updates on Esha Deol, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES