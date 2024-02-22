Home

Esha Deol Shares First Cryptic Post Days After Separating From Bharat Takhtani, 'The Sun Will Rise…'

Esha Deol Shares First Cryptic Post Days After Separating From Bharat Takhtani, ‘The Sun Will Rise…’

Bollywood actress Esha Deol recently shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram handle indicating the journey of her progression after parting ways with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Esha Deol Shares First Cryptic Post Days After Separating From Bharat Takhtani

Mumbai: Bollywood diva, Esha Deol daughter of Dharmendra has been making headlines ever since the actress decided to part ways with her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani. Recently Esha shared a post on Instagram with a cryptic caption. According to a news report published by Hindustan Times, it claimed that Esha Deol went to attend the grand wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. It was there when Esha Deol posted a sun-kissed photo on her official Instagram handle. It is worth noting that after several days of announcing separation, Esha had shared a post on her Instagram. Read along.

Esha Deol Shares Cryptic Post, Days After Parting Ways with Bharath Takhtani- See Pic

On Esha Deol’s Instagram handle, the Bollywood diva captioned her post, “No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise (yellow heart and sun emoji) (sic).” The diva didn’t forget to use hashtags like sunshine, sunrise, and ‘gratitude’ in her cryptic post.

Take a look at Esha Deol’s Latest Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol’s Casual Outfit

Esha opted for a black sleeveless top paired with a cream-coloured round cap by Christain Dior. The actress complemented her look by wearing brown shades and opting for minimal make-up. The sun-kissed picture was posted on Esha’s IG account on Thursday.

Fans On Social Media Support Esha Deo’s Decision

It was not long enough when fans of Esha Deol were concerned regarding her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. Netizens on social media flooded the comments section with heart emojis and positive messages to the actress. An Instagram user commented, “You are gorgeous. You are beautiful. You are strong and don’t let anyone let you doubt that (red heart emojis) (sic).”

The second user wrote, “Dark is the part of the life but we have to wait for the day and be ready to refuel the life in Rays (sic).” The third comment read, “Never try to find anything unique, or something special in a person. The day we lose that person forever, will be the day we realise that the person itself was unique (sic).”

Esha Deol’s Equation with Bharat Takhtani

For the unknown Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani had been married for over 11 years and it was in February 2024, the couple decided to part ways. The duo has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Esha and Bharath issued a statement that read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected (sic).”

