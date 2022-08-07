Esha Gupta Hot Photos: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has set the temperature on fire with her oh-so-hot looks. She has been raiding our newsfeeds lately. Whether it is her date nights or her extensive work photoshoots, she has managed to do it all with style. Now, Esha has recently shared a glimpse of her latest ramp walk where she turned into a showstopper of a lingerie brand. Esha oozed hotness in a lacy black body-hugging dress and looked stunning in the overall look.Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Sexy Midriff in Gorgeous Red Jewelled Halter Top And Drape Skirt Worth Rs 31,200

Talking about Esha Gupta's sensuous looks, the actress donned a corset black satin dress that shouted 'none of your business.' She turned her seductive mode on with the thigh-high slit. She also wore sparkly tights under her dress. Her plunging neckline grabbed all the attention as fans called her 'bomb'.

Esha Gupta looked sexy in this black satin lacy dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lusty Beauties (@lusty_beautiess)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by actress hub (@hotactress_7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by actress hub (@hotactress_7)

Esha Gupta completed the look with nude makeup and simple silver chains on her neck. Her black hair flowed in the air with a parting from the middle.