Esha Gupta’s sensuous photos in bold saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

It has been reported that Esha Gupta charged Rs. 25 lakhs-2 crores for her role in Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3. The actor has been on a promotional spree and was recently seen in ethnic clothes when she was spotted in Varanasi.