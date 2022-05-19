Esha Gupta Latest Hot Pics: Esha Gupta looked bold and beautiful as she wore a transparent ensemble with a super plunging neckline. Yeah, that deep! Esha has performed extremely bold scenes and has either become nude or done topless scenes for films and series. In a series of hot pics, Esha Gupta flaunted her perfect chiseled figure in a transparent white long dress. She flaunted her white bralette while wearing the high-slit dress.Also Read - Esha Gupta Rocks Mint Green Bodycon Dress on Her Date Night With Beau Manuel - See Loved-up Pics!

Esha Gupta’s latest photos in a white see-through dress will make your jaw drop and skip your heartbeat. Also Read - Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol And Esha Gupta Set Screens on Fire Amid More Deceit And Drama - Watch Video

A look at Esha Gupta’s bold poses in a sexy white see-through dress:

As soon as Esha Gupta dropped the insanely hot photos, fans took to the comments section and praised her look. Netizens dropped fire emojis and hearts on her pics. A fan wrote, “You r the most beautiful angel on the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel”. Actor Karan Singh Chhabra dropped a cute comment on Esha’s post, “Flower nahi fire hai 🔥”. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff-Esha Gupta Burn The Dance Floor as They Groove to Whistle Baja 2.0 - Watch

A few days ago, Esha shared a sexy picture of her with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. The dusky beauty captivated her fans when she rocked in a mint green bodycon backless dress with ribbed details. She finished off her look with a beautiful necklace and dainty earrings. She posed closely with Manuel Campos in a mirror selfie, captioning it with a star emoji. Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Let us know if you liked Esha’s latest look in white?