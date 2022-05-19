Esha Gupta Latest Hot Pics: Esha Gupta looked bold and beautiful as she wore a transparent ensemble with a super plunging neckline. Yeah, that deep! Esha has performed extremely bold scenes and has either become nude or done topless scenes for films and series. In a series of hot pics, Esha Gupta flaunted her perfect chiseled figure in a transparent white long dress. She flaunted her white bralette while wearing the high-slit dress.Also Read - Esha Gupta Rocks Mint Green Bodycon Dress on Her Date Night With Beau Manuel - See Loved-up Pics!
Esha Gupta’s latest photos in a white see-through dress will make your jaw drop and skip your heartbeat. Also Read - Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol And Esha Gupta Set Screens on Fire Amid More Deceit And Drama - Watch Video
A look at Esha Gupta’s bold poses in a sexy white see-through dress:
Esha Gupta Goes Bold
Esha Gupta’s sultry picture in a sexy white dress
Esha Gupta flaunts a super plunging neckline
As soon as Esha Gupta dropped the insanely hot photos, fans took to the comments section and praised her look. Netizens dropped fire emojis and hearts on her pics. A fan wrote, “You r the most beautiful angel on the earth. u r looking hot n cute like an angel”. Actor Karan Singh Chhabra dropped a cute comment on Esha’s post, “Flower nahi fire hai 🔥”. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff-Esha Gupta Burn The Dance Floor as They Groove to Whistle Baja 2.0 - Watch
A few days ago, Esha shared a sexy picture of her with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. The dusky beauty captivated her fans when she rocked in a mint green bodycon backless dress with ribbed details. She finished off her look with a beautiful necklace and dainty earrings. She posed closely with Manuel Campos in a mirror selfie, captioning it with a star emoji. Check out here!
Let us know if you liked Esha’s latest look in white?