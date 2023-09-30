Home

Entertainment

Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Her Horrific Casting Couch Experience: ‘If I Won’t Do Anything, Then…’

Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Her Horrific Casting Couch Experience: ‘If I Won’t Do Anything, Then…’

Esha Gupta recently spoke about her horrific casting couch experiences while working on two film projects.

Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Her Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'If I Won't Do Anything, Then...'

Esha Gupta Breaks Silence on Her Horrific Casting Couch Experience: Esha Gupta is among the handful lot of actresses who are known to speak their mind. The actress is always candid in her interviews and never shies away from calling a spade a spade. Esha, who shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3 hails from Defence background. Her father is a retired Indian Air Force officer, and her mother is a homemaker. Be it shutting own trolls or calling out ‘casting couch’ or sexism faced by female actresses in the Hindi film industry, the Aashram 3 actress has always been unabashedly honest about the same.

Trending Now

ESHA GUPTA’S BOLD PHOTOSHOOT IN ETHNIC LOOK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

You may like to read

ESHA GUPTA OPENS UP ON HER CASTING COUCH EXPERIENCES

Esha in a recent interaction with SpotboyE spoke about her horrific casting couch experiences she faced twice in her movie career. Esha said, “When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won’t do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?” The 37-year-old further narrated, “These two people tried to lay the trap of casting couch. I had understood their plan. They thought that I would fall into their trap. But I was smart and called my makeup artist to sleep in my room. Esha concluded by saying, “They cannot do these things with star kids because their parents will kill them. They think that if we need work then we can get anything done”.

Esha has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She was hailed as the desi Angelina Jolie due to resemblance with the Hollywood star. The actress got the bold tag due to her steamy lovemaking scenes with Emraan in Jannat 2 and Raaz 3.

For more updates on Esha Gupta, check out this space at India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES