Esha Gupta is one of the hot internet sensations who never misses a chance to flaunt her bold side in whatever she wears. Be it a hot bikini or a lehenga set, Esha carries a piece of cloth in the most exotic way that turns heads on social media. On Diwali, Esha Gupta chose the right lehenga and ditched pastels. She wore a red beige printed raw silk embroidered plunging neckline blouse with a printed lehenga and net dupatta with four side printed borders. She effortlessly revived that intrinsic charm of a Diwali bash while glowing like a diva all the same!

Esha Gupta wore the lehenga from designer Ridhi Mehra's Charmaine collection worth Rs 94,800. She completed the look with a diamond necklace, matching earrings, a red bindi, a clean bun, and dark red lipstick.

Check pictures of Esha Gupta here:

Esha, who was last seen alongside Bobby Deol in Aashram season 3 on MX player, has been ruling the internet with her bold photoshoots. From putting up pictures in hot bikinis to simply flaunting that gorgeous frame in risky cut-out gowns, she can be seen donning every piece of outfit with full confidence and lots of style.