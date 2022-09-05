Esha Gupta Hot Beach Body: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, who is currently in Spain for a vacation, is making her Instagram account piping hot with her drool-worthy bikini photos. After sharing back-to-back hot and sexy lehenga photos from her latest photoshoot, the gorgeous diva, on Sunday night (IST), took to the Instagram story again to flaunt her beach bum and sexy-toned legs while enjoying a glass of white wine at the beach. Esha Gupta has left her fans excited with her endless hotness. While sharing the photo, the Aashram 3 actress tagged her BF Manuel Campos Guallar on her Instagram story. She showed off beach sand, ocean and her toned body in the pic. As seen in the video, Esha Gupta can be seen lying on the beach to get some tan lines. She is definitely having a ball of a time at Spain’s white sand beach!Also Read - Esha Gupta’s Exotic Pose in Sexy Deep Neckline Lavender Embellished Lehenga Goes Viral, Fan Says ‘Hotness Ne Pigaal Dia’

ESHA GUPTA RAISES THE TEMPERATURE AT THE BEACH IN SPAIN

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta has been treating her fans with hot and sexy lavender embellished lehenga on Instagram. She pulled off every ensemble like a pro and here too, she flooded her account with breathtaking hot photoshoots.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s beach vacation look?