‘Uff’! Esha Gupta Exudes Sultriness in Sexy Blouse With Deep Neckline And Matching Lehenga – See Pics

Esha Gupta shared her stunning pictures in bold white blouse and matching lehenga from candid photoshoot. - See Pics

Esha Gupta Exudes Sultriness in Sexy Blouse And Matching Lehenga: Esha Gupta has set the social media feeds on fire with her sultry pictures that are breaking the internet. The actress known for her disciplined fitness regime never compromises on her diet and workout schedule. Her commitment towards a healthy lifestyle reflects in her toned figure. Esha wore a bold white blouse with plunging neckline and matching lehenga as netizens were left gasping for breath. She looked captivating in her series of jaw-dropping pictures shared on her official Instagram handle. The Aashram 3 actress never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices, be it western or traditional outfits.

ESHA GUPTA SHARES SULTRY PICTURES FROM BOLD PHOTOSHOOT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

ESHA GUPTA SIZZLES IN BOLD BLOUSE AND MATCHING LEHENGA

Esha looked smoking hot and sensuous in her raunchy white cleavage baring blouse with deep neckline and matching lehenga. She brought the much-needed sensuality and oomph factor with her bold photoshoot. Fans and followers her gushing over her charismatic persona and sex appeal in the pics as she looks drop-dead-gorgeous. She captioned her post as, “🦢Look @rohitbalofficial Jewels @anmoljewellers”. Netizens dropped heart-shaped-eye, fire, heart and smiling emojis on her post. Some online trolls also shared nasty comments, however, Esha has always been comfortable in her own skin which showcases in her scorching hot bikini pictures and reels from her foreign vacations.

Esha has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some steamy kissing scenes were shot between her and Emraan.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

