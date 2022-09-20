Esha Gupta Hot Pics From Spain: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta never fails to impress the audience with her hotness and she did it again! Internet sensation Esha looked sexy in her latest picture wearing a nude bikini. The Aashram 3 actress shows off her toned abs and hourglass body in sexy beachwear. Her latest sunkissed picture from Spain is too hot to be handled. Esha smiled for the camera as the Spanish sun glistened off her golden skin. She allowed her hair to fall loosely around her face. The actress stood barefoot against a background of leaves and kept her look natural. She raised the hotness bar on Instagram with her latest picture in a bikini and captioned it, “Still summer somewhere.”Also Read - Esha Gupta Soaks Some Sun in Hot Green Look With Sports Bra And Pyjamas, Shares Pics From Spain Vacation

ESHA GUPTA LOOKS HOT IN A NUDE BIKINI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Hot And Sensuous Hourglass Figure in White Bodycon Maxi Dress- See Pics From Spain

Esha Gupta’s latest picture left her fans gasping for air. They dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for the actress. One of the users wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!” Another user wrote, “Damnn, you’re so hot.” One of the users also wrote, “Breathtakingly beautiful.” Also Read - Esha Gupta Video: Internet's Favourite Sensation Drops a Lehenga Look on Insta, Fans Say 'Nazar Naa Lage'

Esha Gupta, who most recently appeared with Bobby Deol in the third season of Aashram on MX Player, has been taking the internet by storm with her sexy photo shoots. She can be seen flaunting her sexy figure in bikinis to exuding elegance in cut-out gowns and lehengas.

What do you think about Esha Gupta’s beach look?