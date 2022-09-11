Esha Gupta Hot And Sexy Photos: Internet sensation and Bollywood actress Esha Gupta never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness. There is not even a single day when Esha doesn’t treat her fans with hot and sexy pictures. This time, too, the bold actress shared a series of pictures in a white body-hugging maxi dress where she is seen flaunting her hourglass figure. Esha, who is in Spain, gave a sneak peek of her outing at Ibiza island in the Mediterranean Sea. She wore a sexy maxi dress with a deep neck and sleeveless design. Esha Gupta posed while showing her fans a picturesque location in the background. The sunset pictures on the Aashram 3 actress’ feed look Instagramable.Also Read - Esha Gupta Video: Internet's Favourite Sensation Drops a Lehenga Look on Insta, Fans Say 'Nazar Naa Lage'

Esha Gupta has left her fans excited with her endless hotness. Her comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis and we can say that the diva turned heads in this sexy outfit. A user wrote, "Wow! its amazing!❤❤".

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta has been treating her fans with sexy lavender embellished lehenga on Instagram.

