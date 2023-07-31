Home

Entertainment

Esha Gupta Flaunts Picture-Perfect Hourglass Physique in Cut-Out Dress With Deep Neckline- HOT PICS

Esha Gupta Flaunts Picture-Perfect Hourglass Physique in Cut-Out Dress With Deep Neckline- HOT PICS

Hot! Esha Gupta sets temperature soaring in sexy black cut-out dress. Scroll down to her latest Instagram post!

Esha Gupta Flaunts Picture-Perfect Hourglass Physique in Cut-Out Dress With Deep Neckline- HOT PICS

Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her bold style appearances. The Aashram 3 actress is unabashed and uninhibited when it comes to experimenting with her fashion statements, be it ethnic wear or western outfits. She has once again mesmerized netizens with her captivating looks on Instagram. Scroll down to see!

Trending Now

In her recent post, the actress was seen adorning sexy black strapless dress. The ensemble features deep neckline, fitted bust, cutout in middle that accentuated her tanned figure perfectly. The attire complemented her curves perfectly. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows and glowing skin. Esha let her attire do all the work and opted for no accessories. She rounded off her look with sleek bun that matched her attire perfectly. While, sharing pictures on gram, Esha captioned it ”A beautiful summer breeze , thank you @intercontinentalcascaisestoril ☀️ @dreamytravelz”

Esha Gupta Soars Mercury Levels in Sexy Black Cut-Out Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES