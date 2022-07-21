Esha Gupta Flaunts Sexy Hourglass Figure in Hot Black Gown: Esha Gupta is known for slaying it like a pro in any outfit, be it western or traditional. Esha is the hot favourite of the paparazzi apart from her 9.7 million Instagram followers who shower her with love and appreciation for her stunning looks. Esha’s bold fashion choices and her hot bod always makes up to the headlines. The actor is a fitness enthusiast, she rocks any outfit, be it her post workout or vacation photos or acing in a gown at an event. Esha recently wore a smouldering hot black backless gown and flaunted her hourglass figure. Esha’s hot and sensuous pictures were shared by celebrity stylist Radhika Shah. Esha’s stylish and sensual avatar was captured in the photoshoot as she looked ravishing and alluring.Also Read - Esha Gupta Spotted in No Makeup Look After Gym Session, Netizens Ask ‘Aaj Kapdo Me Kaise Esha Ji?’ – Video

Check out this Instagram post by celeb stylist Radhika Shah:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Shah || Stylist (@23_radhika)

Esha Gupta Dazzles in Black Gown

The Aashram 3 actor also posed her bare back in the transparent netted backless gown. Esha is often hailed for her beach vacation pictures donning sexy swimwear and bikinis. The actor’s pictures and videos outside her gym or her Yoga videos and posts in sports gear also create sensation on the internet. Radhika, while sharing Esha’s hot pictures captioned her post as, “One of my favorite days #Repost @spacemuffin27 with @let.repost The lovely Esha Gupta for the Femina Awards in @tarikedizofficial @mahesh_notandass @jet_gems 🖤 Styled by me Assisted by @ria.kothari @23_radhika @yeshadattani Shot by @colstonjulian.” Also Read - Esha Gupta Goes Backless in Sexy High-Slit Peach Dress, Fans Say ‘Aaj Poore Kapde’

Esha played a pivotal role in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 co-starring Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Darshan Rawal and Chandan Roy Sanyal in stellar roles.

