Esha Gupta is a fashion icon! Whatever she wears and posts on her Instagram, it becomes a trend. On Thursday, Esha dropped a sexy picture of her where she flaunted toned washboard abs. She wore a hot red halter neck style top with a layer of fringe and an added embellishment on the neck. The fun and the flirty piece is a party top. Esha paired it with the front draped skirt.

Esha Gupta's red shimmery top cost Rs 14,200 and the red draped skirt cost Rs 17,000. Her delicate yet sensuous outfit is a perfect pick for date night and it had luxe classiness that etched feminine elegance in its soft drapes. She completed the look with tiny hoop earrings and black heels. Mascara-laden lashes, glossy lips, hints of blush, and a glowy base completed her subtle glam makeup. Esha Gupta posed sensuously in this dress with her hands on her hair.

Esha Gupta's fans loved how she looked beautiful in a red outfit. The tone of red and pink in the drape skirt and top looked gorgeous.

A look at Esha Gupta’s recent hot post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta played a pivotal role in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3 co-starring Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Darshan Rawal and Chandan Roy Sanyal in stellar roles.