Esha Gupta Flaunts Washboard Abs in Sultry Black Full-Sleeves Blouse With Low-Waist Dhoti Skirt, Fan Asks ‘Why so Hot’- See Sexy PICS

Esha Gupta showcases her picture-perfect body in sexy black co-Ord set for an event.

Bollywood actress, Esha Gupta often sends the temperatures soaring on social media by posting sizzling hot pictures of herself. Esha, who is an avid social media user, keeps sharing her bold looks on the photo-sharing platform. This time too she has managed to look smoking hot wearing sexy black co-ord set that showed off her picture-perfect body.

For an event, Esha Gupta was seen wearing a sizzling monochrome attire making social media fans bedazzled. Talking about the outfit, the ensemble features black full-sleeves blouse with deep-v plunge neckline. Esha teamed her outfit with low-waist black dhoti skirt that showcased her washboard abs perfectly. For accessories, the diva just completed her look with long diamond danglers that matched with her monochrome look beautifully. Sharing her photos, Esha captioned it ‘Stardust nights ✨’ and also mentioned the details of her attire.

Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Washboard Abs in Sexy Monochrome Attire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Esha Gupta uploaded her pictures on gram. Fans not only drool over her outfit but also loved the way she posed with so much style and elegance. ‘Why so hot?’, ‘Woah, Diva’, ‘You look stunning’, Users commented.

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest faces in Bollywood and her fan-following only increased when she appeared in Aashram Season 3 alongside Bobby Deol. With more than 13 million followers on Instagram, Esha Gupta performed the role of a seductress Sonia in the season who comes on a mission and tries to lure Baba Nirala with her beauty.