‘Uff’! Esha Gupta Heats up The Internet in Hot Bikini as She Leaves Little For Imagination, See Pic

Esha Gupta is setting the internet ablaze in her sexy bikini in her throwback vacation picture from Portugal.

Esha Gupta Heats up The Internet in Hot Pink Bikini: Esha Gupta always has something in-store for her fans and followers when it comes to the weekend treat. The actress is setting the internet on fire as she posted a bold bikini picture on her Instagram handle. Esha is known for her love for vacations, and she keeps updating about her holidays on social media. The Aashram 3 actress is also a fitness enthusiast which reflects in her photos and videos while posing in sexy beachwear. Netizens are left gasping for breath as she shared her throwback pic from her holiday in Portugal.

ESHA GUPTA SIZZLES IN STUNNING BIKINI IN THROWBACK VACATION PICTURE

Esha donned a smoking hot purple thong bikini with plunging neckline. The actress looked alluring and captivating as she flaunted her hot-toned legs in the sexy photo. Esha focuses on combining gym workout with Yoga sessions. Her cardio includes running, cycling and swimming. While her stregth trainiong involves squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks. She also undergoes asanas like the downward dog, warrior pose, and tree pose as part of her Yoga routine. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle reflects in her hot bod as she rocks any beachwear and looks super sexy. Esha captioned her post as, “Mentally im here📍,” and tagged Cascais, Portugal.

The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

