Esha Gupta hot and sexy pics: Esha Gupta is chilling in Spain and showing off a glimpse of her beautiful day on Instagram. The actor took to social media on Tuesday evening to drop a few lovely photos from a sunny day spent in Spain. Esha, known for her bold pictures on the internet, looked absolutely striking in her photos.

Esha wore a pair of black pants with the tiniest ribbed blouse. The blue-coloured bralette had a plunging neckline and small sleeves. The Aashram star flaunted her sexy body in that casual look. Esha also carried a small bag to go with her look. She finished it all with a sleek pearl neckpiece, brown shoes and middle-parted voluminous hair. Esha looked smoking hot in her latest appearance online.

CHECK ESHA GUPTA’S SIZZLING HOT PHOTOS FROM SPAIN IN TINY BRALETTE AND BLACK PANTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



Esha always turns up the heat on the internet with her sexy looks. She makes sure she’s wearing confidence on her sleeves everytime she poses for photos on social media. Esha also recently posed for a bridal magazine in an uber-hot look with a blue lehenga and a matching blouse with a plunging neckline. The actor used a belt on the waist to keep her dupatta in place and added a statement Kundan neckpiece to jazz up her look further.

Esha is definitely a glam goddess with it comes to posting pictures on the internet. She knows her style game and how to create a sensation on social media. Which of Esha’s looks is your favourite though?