What is your favourite colour of the season – Red, Black, pastels? For a change, celebrities have opted to sport a new colour more prominently nowadays, which is Lavender. It’s so pleasing to the eyes. In the last couple of months, Lavender has become every girl’s favourite. Talking about Bollywood’s hot actress Esha Gupta has flirted with Lavender shades. Her Instagram feed is full of colour purple and we are loving how she has carried each and every outfit like a pro.Also Read - Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Bride in Red-Golden Lehenga And Flaunts Hot Poses in New Video, Watch

Esha Gupta is well renowned for her stunning dress, and we would not dare doubt her fashion sense. This lavender-coloured outfits will make any woman go weak in her knees. Esha Gupta has donned sweet lavender dresses and slayed in it every time. On Saturday, Esha shared a series of sizzling hot photos in hot lavender lehenga from a fashion shoot. The Aashram 3 actress decked up in the same lavender colour blouse with a sweetheart plunging neckline and short sleeves. It featured a plunging neckline and intricate embroidery work in lavender resham threads. Esha further teamed the blouse with a long flowy lavender skirt that came detailed in lavender resham thread work and lavender zari work. Also Read - Esha Gupta's Book Collection: Know What Her Book Collection Tells About Her Personality - Watch Video

A look at Esha Gupta’s different photos in lavender:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Wears Sexy Plunging Neckline Lavender Dress on 3rd Relationship Anniversary BF Mc Gaullar

On the work front, Esha was last seen in Aashram 3 – Prakash Jha’s web series which also starred Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Darshan Rawal, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.