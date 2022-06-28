Bollywood sensation Esha Gupta has been ruling the internet with her sensuous and hot photos. Ever since Aashram 3′s release, the actress has been getting a lot of positive responses from the audience and fans. Esha, who never misses a chance to flaunt her hot body, took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to show us real hotness on social media. This time, the diva wore a gorgeous white bodycon dress with chain detailing. Esha Gupta looks her sexiest best in this uber-hot video. The Jannat 2 actor wore a white figure-hugging dress from Elisabetta Franchi. It’s a red carpet dress that has chain charms. You won’t believe the price of this gorgeous gown! It’s for a whopping Rs 56,036.Also Read - Esha Gupta Redefines Hotness in Sexy Black Front Cut-out Dress as She Poses Against Wall, Fans Say 'Japnaam'

Esha Gupta's white dress is enriched with a precious gold chain that follows the halter neck, becomes straps, and ends with a maxi charm in the shape of a logoed padlock that falls in the middle of the back.

Netizens showered Esha Gupta with overwhelming praise for her alluring and enchanting look. Mesmerized by Esha's hot bod a fan commented, "Waoooooo beautiful 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Watch Esha Gupta’s sensational video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta was recently seen in Aashram 3 and her intimate scenes with Bobby Deol were a talking point of the successful crime drama series.