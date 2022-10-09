Internet sensation and Bollywood most glamours actress, Esha Gupta was among a host of celebrities who attended Sohail khan’s ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh’s brother, Bunty Sajdeh’s birthday bash. Many Bollywood stars arrived at the star-studded bash, including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and many others. Out which, Esha Gupta was seen adorning a sexy chic black ensemble for the occasion that made several heads turn for sure! The diva who is an avid social media user shared her sizzling pictures, giving a sneak-peak of her look from the party. If you haven’t seen her whole look, yet than scroll down now.Also Read - Esha Gupta Raises Hotness in Rs 436,800 Heavily Embroidered Shimmer Lehenga With Sexy Plunging Neckline, See Pics From Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal Reception

Esha Gupta posted pictures on her Instagram account, dressed in black bodycon dress featuring a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, sleeves forming hand gloves, sexy thigh-high slit on the front, a bodycon silhouette that accentuates her enviable figure and cut-out on the back. Also Read - Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Black Bralette And Shorts- See SEXY Pic From The Gym

Esha Glam up her sizzling attire with a chunky gold bracelet, black, golden hoops, statement earrings, a sleek gold chain and a chained mini bag. For glam picks, the diva went with sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, nude lip shade, perfect brows, sleek eyeliner, black kohled eyes and lashed filled with mascara. For hairdo, Esha went with tied messy bun that matched with her look perfectly Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Sexy Hourglass Figure in Nude Bikini - See Sunkissed Photo From Spain

A Look at Esha Gupta’s Sizzling Cut-out Black Bodycon Dress:

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest faces in Bollywood and her fan-following increased when she appeared in Aashram Season 3 alongside Bobby Deol. With more than 12 million followers on Instagram, Esha Gupta performed the role of a seductress Sonia in the season who comes on a mission and tries to lure Baba Nirala with her beauty.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s sexy attire? Tell us in the comments below