Esha Gupta New Year Celebration: Actor Esha Gupta kicked off 2022 in style, accompanied by her beau Manuel Campos Guallar. The diva, who is presently in Spain, used her Instagram account to post a few photographs from her New Year’s celebrations. Esha wore a gorgeous satin corset gown and her hair was carefully wrapped in a bun for her fancy dinner date. Manuel was likewise dressed sharply in a black tux.Also Read - Nakaab Actor Gautam Rode on Entering Bigg Boss 15, Missing Sidharth Shukla | Exclusive

As they posed outside the restaurant, the stunning couple appeared to be immersed in love. The couple prepared to begin the festivities also clenched for a kiss. Esha wished her admirers and uploaded photos of herself with her boyfriend. The actor wrote, “2022 from mine to you” with a heart emoji. Also Read - Mallika Sherawat, Gautam Rode and Esha Gupta's 'Nakaab' Investigates The Death of a TV Actor | Watch Trailer

Take a look at Esha Gupta’s romantic post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - When Esha Gupta Faced Colourism in Bollywood: 'Tu Apna Makeup Kaala Karti Hai, Gora Kiya Kar'

Esha Gupta also shared a picture of herself kissing her beau on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Mi Amor.” Throughout the holiday season, Raaz 3 fame has been posting images of herself and her boyfriend at sporting events, parties, and elegant dinner dates.

The actor prefers to keep her personal life secret, announced her relationship on Instagram almost 2 years ago. In every aspect, the two seem to be a perfect match. What do you think about this couple?

Watch this space for more updates!