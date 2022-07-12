Esha Gupta Hot Photos: Internet sensation Esha Gupta never misses a chance to flaunt her svelte figure. Every now and then Esha treats her fans with her hotness, and this time, she shares a series of photos on her social media in a peach front-covered dress with a deep V back. Esha Gupta proves that you don’t need sequins to stand out as she wears a simple mermaid dress with a central knot. However, a few fans were unhappy to see her front-covered dress and started making fun of her. A user wrote, “Aaj poore kapde” and another user wrote, “aaj sab dhak diya”.Also Read - Esha Gupta Sizzles in Hot Bikini on Beach, Flaunts Sun-Kissed Body in Barely-There Brief - Watch

Esha Gupta Brings Sexy Back in Peach Mermaid High-Slit Dress Worth Rs 40K

Esha Gupta wore a sexy crew neck dress and long sleeves, with a drape that starts from the pelvis forming a central knot that opens into a wide slit. The gown is from Elisabetta Franchi worth Rs 40,000. Esha completed the look with a pair of golden polish statement earrings and tucked her hair in a bun to flaunt her sexy back. Also Read - Bikini Day 2022: Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi - Divas With Hottest Bikini Bodies in Bollywood

A look at Esha Gupta’s Hot And Sensuous Pics in Peach Gown:

On Wednesday, Esha took to Instagram to drop a sizzling black bikini video in which she is simply seen enjoying some downtime on a beach. The Aashram 3 actress wears a tiny bikini top with an even tinier bottom, flaunting her hourglass figure in a sun-kissed pose.

