Esha Gupta Maximises Hotness in Bold Black Blazer And Sexy Netted Stockings, See Pics

Esha Gupta recently donned a stunning bold black blazer with plunging neckline in a new sizzling photoshoot that is breaking the internet. See Pics

Esha Gupta Maximises Hotness in Cleavage-Baring Blazer: It’s time to bid adieu to the winters as Bollywood divas are setting the temperature soaring with their hotness. Esha Gupta recently shared two sizzling pictures from her sexy photoshoot as she brings the much-needed glam quotient. The actor has set a new bar with her sex appeal with the bold and sultry look. Her bindaas persona has made her fans and followers go gaga over her charm and charisma. Esha is a fitness freak just like her contemporaries and follows a strict gym and diet regime. She often drops photos and reels of her workout sessions where her hot bod leaves netizens gasping for breath. Esha’s beach vacations pictures and video clips in hot bikinis is a sight-to-behold.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL HOT LOOKS:

ESHA GUOTA GOES BOLD IN HOT BLAZER

Esha shared two pictures in a hot black cleavage-baring blazer and sexy netted stockings. She captioned her post as “🧊”. The Aashram 3 actor has always been super-confident in her own skin and never shies away from flaunting her hourglass figure. Her sensual and raunchy photos are a pleasant surprise to her die-hard fans. Netizens can’t keep calm as they are drooling over her aesthetically shot sensuous pics. Esha’s bold and feisty attitude makes her look cool and sexy in both ethnic and western attire. She redefines glamour as she brings panache with her style experiments. Her latest fashion statement goes well with the ‘black is the new bold’ tagline. A netizen commented, “mommy 🥵🔥”. Another person wrote, “Crush 🔥😍❤”. While a user commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Esha Gupta was last seen on the big-screen in One Day: Justice Delivered co-starring Anupam Kher. Speculations are rife that she might be a part of Hera Pheri 3 starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

