Esha Gupta Bold Look: Bollywood actor Esha Gupta never misses a chance to flaunt her hot-toned legs. She is recently making heads turn with her hot and bold scenes in Aashram 3 where she played the role of Sonia. On Thursday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram where she posted a video flaunting her sexy looks. The gorgeous diva captioned the video as, “opacarophile”. It means a person who loves sunset. With over 8 million followers on Instagram, Esha Gupta received praises with fire and heart emojis. Netizens can’t stop drooling over her hotness in this latest video.Also Read - Esha Gupta Becomes Every Man’s Dream Girl in Sexy Floral Saree With Plunging Neckline

Watch Esha Gupta’s bold looks here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Poses in Red Ethnic Suit at Varanasi Ghat, Fan Says 'Aashram 3 Mein Aapne Dil Jeet Liya' - Stunning Pics