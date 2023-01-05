Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Hot Powder Blue Bralette And Matching Sexy Sarong, See Pic

Esha Gupta has set the temperature soaring by sharing a sizzling photo as she poses in her stunning powder blue bralette and matching sarong.

Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Hot Bralette And Sarong: Esha Gupta known for her hot and happening social media posts is once again raising the mercury in January. The actor who is considered among the fittest Bollywood celebs for her disciplined health regime often posts her sexy pictures on Instagram. Esha recently shared a sensuous photo in a sizzling powder blue bralette and matching sarong which has left the netizens gasping for breath. The Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 actor is very strict about her diet and fitness routine. She often shares reels of herself sweating it out while training at the gym. Her raunchy beach vacation pictures breaking the internet are also a sight-to-behold.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL SIZZLING PHOTO:

ESHA GUPTA’S HOT PICTURE HAILED BY NETIZENS

Esha captioned her post as, “💧.” Her hot avatar in the bold powder blue bralette and sarong brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. Netizens flooded her Instagram picture with heart, heart-shaped eye, fire and kiss emojis. The actor has worked out real hard on her hot-toned physique and is super-confident while she dons bold and sexy outfits. Esha’s smoking hot photos in tiny minimal bikinis are all about oomph and sensuality. Her cozy and mushy vacation pics with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar are also hailed by her fans and followers.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day; Justice Delivered (2019).

