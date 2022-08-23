Esha Gupta Hot And Sexy Photo: Internet sensation and Bollywood hot actress Esha Gupta is one of the divas who never miss a chance to flaunt her sexy toned figure on Instagram. Esha, who is an avid social media user, keeps sharing her bold looks on the photo-sharing platform. On Tuesday, Esha took posted a picture on her account and gave a sneak peek of her today’s look (OOTD). Calling it casual Tuesdays, Esha Gupta wore a sexy asymmetric black lace dress with side waist cutouts made from georgette cloth. The dress is from Zabella and is priced at Rs 10,990.Also Read - Esha Gupta Can’t Get Over Lavender Colour, Proves It’s The New Red For Love – HOT PICS

Esha Gupta completed the look with black peep toes and kept her hair minimal with a high ponytail. The Aashram 3 actress effortlessly blends style and comfort into trendy attires and places the fashion bar higher for us to beat on Instagram.

Esha Gupta’s sexy and bold look in black dress:

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest faces in Bollywood and her fan-following only increased when she appeared in Aashram Season 3 alongside Bobby Deol. With more than 11 million followers on Instagram, Esha Gupta performed the role of a seductress Sonia in the season who comes on a mission and tries to lure Baba Nirala with her beauty.