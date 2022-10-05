Esha Gupta Hot And Sexy Photos: Bollywood’s hottest sensation Esha Gupta looked breathtakingly beautiful in a dreamy blush pink heavily embroidered lehenga with plunging neckline blouse as she attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Esha, whose wardrobe is full to the brim with stunning traditional outfits such as sarees, lehengas, and kurta sets, once again made a scene-stealing choice last night. She embraced designer Mrunalini Rao’s Taara Bloom Lehenga – Bridal 2022 collection. The Aashram 3 actress picked raw silk and organza lehenga that had detailings of all over uneven rehsam flower work with heavily embroidered zardosi thread. She paired it with a sleeveless zardosi embroidered plunge neck blouse and zardosi – resham embroidered dupatta.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mani Ratnam’s Period Drama Crosses Rs 100 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Surpasses Vikram

Esha Gupta aced a minimal yet striking traditional look and opted for diamond necklace and earrings. She sported minimal makeup accentuated with defined brows, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips. For hairdo, the internet sensation pinned baby breath flowers to give a royal touch. Esha Gupta’s lehenga is priced at Rs 436,800 and one can make this a wedding lehenga as it’s a heavy one. Also Read - Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Black Bralette And Shorts- See SEXY Pic From The Gym

Check the pictures of Esha Gupta flaunting her hotness in a shimmery lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Saudi's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Name Prime Minister

A few days ago, Esha was in Spain with her beau, enjoying holidays. She is an avid user of Instagram and keeps sharing small deets about her.