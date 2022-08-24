Esha Gupta Raises Mercury in Embellished Thigh-High Slit Gown: Esha Gupta surely knows how to set the temperature soaring with her hot and sexy avatar. The actor often keeps on posting smoking hot and sizzling pictures in stylish and sexy attire on social media. Esha, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast is comfortable in her own skin and treats her 11 million Instagram followers by flaunting her hot bod in her vacation or party more pictures and videos. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures in embellished body gown with thigh high slit and plunging neckline. She looks alluring and tempting in the gown that features multiple shoulder straps.Also Read - Esha Gupta Raises Hotness in Asymmetric Black Dress With Sexy Waist Cut Outs – PICS

Check Out Esha Gupta’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha wore the sizzling body-hugging gown for an awards show she recently attended. The actor is known for slaying appearances in traditional fits to glamorous red-carpet-worthy silhouettes. Esha’s sexy gown features a deep neckline with multiple shoulder straps and a slit that goes up to her thighs. Fashionistas and fans reacted to the actor’s photos with heart and heart-shaped eye emojis. Also Read - Esha Gupta Turns Sexy Bride in Red-Golden Lehenga And Flaunts Hot Poses in New Video, Watch

Esha, who shot to fame with Jannat 2 and Raaz 3 opposite Emraan Hashmi was recently in the news for her role in Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3. The actor’s steamy scenes with Bobby were hot topic at gossip columns.

