Esha Gupta Raises Mercury in Hot Net Dress With Embellished Stones, See Pics

Esha Gupta Raises Mercury in Hot Net Dress: Esha Gupta is known for her fashion statements and always mesmerizes fans with her glamorous looks. The actor is praised for her style and suave in both western and ethnic outfits. Esha keeps posting her reels, pictures and Instagram stories from her holidays, photoshoots and public appearances. Her viral gym videos are also inspirational to her followers as she sets some major workout goals by flaunting her hourglass figure. The Aashram 3 actor’s dedication towards health and fitness reflects in her beach vacation pictures as she dons sizzling bikinis. In a recent post she can be seen bringing the much-needed glam quotient in a netted dress.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

ESHA GUPTA EXUDES GLAMOUR IN NET DRESS WITH EMBELLISHED STONES

Esha took to her Instagram handle and posted her pictures in a sexy net top with embellished stones. She also paired her look with a stunning transparent yellow skirt. The actor looked alluring and captivating as she brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the photos. Her smoking hot pics left netizens gasping for breath as they dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. Esha credited her photographer, stylists and everyone involved in creating her ravishing dress and jewelry. @vanityfairspain Outfit @miumiu Jewelry @rabatjewellery Shoes @femme_la Photographs by @valero_rioja Glam @pablomaciasr Video @xabigoitisolo Styled by @victorblancostudio Styling assistant @jesus_ramirez.rr Production @chusac.

ESHA GUPTA WAS APPRECIATED FOR HER ROLE IN BOBBY DEOL STARRER WEB SERIES AASHRAM 3

Esha was crowned the Miss India International in 2007. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actor got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan. Esha has previously also posed selfies and videos in bikinis on her Instagram social media handle. The Aashram 3 actor had earlier opined that she is comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t bother much about naysayers or trolls posting nasty comments. Even though she is not seen much in movies, Esha is still considered one of the sexiest actors of B-town.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

