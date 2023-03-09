Home

Esha Gupta Raises Mercury in Hot Stylish Black Bodycon Dress, See Photos

Esha Gupta is raising mercury in her stunning black bodycon outfit in jaw-dropping sensational photos.

Esha Gupta Raises Mercury in Hot Black Dress: Esha Gupta never disappoints her fans when it comes to slaying with her style game. The actor rocks both ethnic and western outfits and is always hailed by her fans. Esha always keeps her fans and followers updated with her travel hikes. The actor looks stunning and adorable in her black bodycon dress as she posted a series of pictures. Her hourglass figure makes her appearance much more glamorous and ethereal. The Aashram 3 actor also keeps posting about her beach vacations on her Instagram handle. Her smoking hot gym reels and pics have set some major gym goals.

ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL LOOK IN BLACK BODYCON DRESS:

ESHA GUPTA SLAYS IN BOLD BLACK BODYCON DRESS

Esha wore a hot black bodycon dress and captioned her post as “👉🏾👈🏾

@marchesafashion @davidloccodiamonds @victorblancostudio @clarite @drecostigan @saltspellbeauty”. The actor looked alluring and sensational in the sizzling pictures. Her drop-dead-gorgeous look in the body-hugging outfit showcase her dedication towards health and fitness. Her rigorous workout sessions are often breaking the internet as netizens are left gasping for breath. While looking at her latest sultry pics fans heaped praise on Esha. The actor’s captivating avatar in the jaw-dropping post has set the temperature soaring. users dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and kiss emojis to the post. The actor is a beach bum and has often shared her throwback video clips and photos from her vacation diaries. The former Miss India International 2007 who shot to fame with films like Jannat 2 and Raaz 3 is considered one of the hottest celebs of B-town. Her cozy and mushy vacation pics with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar are also hailed by her fans and followers.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

