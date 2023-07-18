Home

Entertainment

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature in Scorching Hot Pink Bikini at Italy Vacation

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature in Scorching Hot Pink Bikini at Italy Vacation

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in stunning pink bikini at her Italy vacation. - See Stunning Photos

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature in Scorching Hot Pink Bikini at Italy Vacation

Esha Gupta Raises Temperature in Pink Bikini: Esha Gupta is on a vacation spree and keep treating her fans and followers with her sizzling vacation pictures. The actress follows a very strict health and fitness routine which often reflects in her beach photos from trips. Esha is very much fond of Europe holidays and shares pics with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar on social media. The Aashram 3 actress is unabashed and uninhibited when it comes to experimenting with her style statements, be it ethnic wear or western outfits. She has once again mesmerised netizens with her stunning and captivating bikini picture.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

You may like to read

ESHA GUPTA POSTS STUNNING BIKINI PHOTO FROM ITALY VACATION

Esha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos. She captioned her post as, “Storia d’amore italiana (romance female native of Italy).” In the first pic Esha can be seen donning an alluring pink bikini top with plunging neckline. She brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality as she flaunted her wet hair in the sunkissed photo from the beach. The actress looks scorching hot in her jaw-dropping post-swim picture as netizens are left gasping for breath. Esha is very particular about her gym regime and never skips her workout. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle reflects in her hot bod. In another pic from the slide a watermelon plate with fork knife from an open-air restaurant is shown. While Esha and Manuel are seen posing in front of an old building in another photo. A group picture of their dinner with some friends at a restaurant in Italy is also added to the slide.

The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

For more updates on Esha Gupta, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES