Actress Esha Gupta has raised the oomph factor in the latest set of pictures where she was seen in a sexy black dress. She flaunted her back and barely covered her sides. The Aashram 3 actress has turned heads in this sexy front cut-out dress. Her toned figure, shining skin, gorgeous makeup, and accessories, just added up the glamour in these pictures.Also Read - Esha Gupta's Most Sensuous And Hot Looks Where Actress Crossed The Limits Of Boldness - Watch Video

Esha Gupta has set the internet on fire with these super-stunning poses against the wall. Along with the dress, Esha Gupta opted for a silver pair of peep-toes. She wore a matte lip-shaded and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her hair locks were set in waves. There is no doubt that Esha has made men go weak in the knees. Don’t miss Esha Gupta’s sexy toned waist through her low-cut outfit. Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Insane Flexibility by Acing Ek Pad Sirsasana| See Post

Esha Gupta has also shared a photo of a trophy that she has won as “Most Desirable Women of The Year.” The caption read, “Dark and Desirable”. Also Read - Esha Gupta's Intense Workout And Fitness Regime Will Inspire You To Get In Shape - Watch Video

A look at Esha Gupta’s bold and hot pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta fans commented on her post and shared fire and heart emojies. One of the users wrote, “Baba jaane maan ki baat #japnaam” in context with Aashram series. Another user wrote, “Ohhh damnnnn🥵”.

Esha Gupta has never dissapointed her fans with her choice of Instagram posts. On International Yoga Day, the actor made sure to post her favorite asana (yoga pose). While sharing the pic, Esha wrote, “Verified Seeing a world from a different perspective #internationalyogaday”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Watch this space for more updates on Esha Gupta.