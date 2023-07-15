Home

Esha Gupta Scorches Screens in Bold Black Bikini: Esha Gupta continues to raise the mercury despite the monsoon season. The actress is in complete vacation and chill-out mode and is slaying the internet with her candid and glamorous pictures. Esha is a beach lover and is uninhibited about her fondness for sexy beachwear as well. The Aashram 3 actress often keeps sharing her holiday pics as well as sizzling mirror selfies in stunning bikinis. She had shared her picture in a skimpy green bikini from her Spanish vacation at Majorca (Island in Spain) in Port de Pollença (Town in Majorca, Spain).

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S SIZZLING PHOTO:

ESHA GUPTA SIZZLES IN HOT BLACK BIKINI

Esha has once again shared her jaw-dropping picture chilling on her sofa at Forte dei Marmi (Town in Italy). While posing in a cozy posture in the alluring and captivating photo Esha can be seen donning a tiny black scorching hot bikini. She brought the exotic vibe in the pic as she flaunted her sun-tan and looked drop-dead-gorgeous. The actress captioned her post as “☀️ Tan”. The internet was left gasping for breath as Esha brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the picture. Her hot-toned-legs and hourglass figure showcase her dedication towards health and fitness. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. A section of trolls also came up with nasty and sexist remarks. However, the actress has always been confident about her dressing sense and way of life. Esha had earlier opined that she is comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t bother much about naysayers or trolls posting nasty comments. Even though she is not seen much in movies, she is still considered one of the hottest actresses of B-town.

The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

