Internet sensation and Bollywood’s most glamorous actress Esha Gupta never misses a chance to show her hotness on social media. The gorgeous diva recently got clicked for a magazine cover. She turned into a modern bride for her work in a bright red silk lehenga with shimmery silver thread work and mirror blouse. It had a deep neckline that was flaunted well by the Jannat 2 actress. Esha Gupta posed sensuously for the camera in this gorgeous lehenga designed by Aditi Gupta.Also Read - Esha Gupta's Book Collection: Know What Her Book Collection Tells About Her Personality - Watch Video

A few days ago, Esha Gupta gave a sneak peek of her photoshoot, but on Wednesday, the actress shared a video that revealed her full look in a red lehenga. The fabric looks like hand-woven Banarasi silk. Esha flaunted her sexy midriff as she carried no dupatta. Her blouse has red teardrop-shaped beads that flow down the sleeves and hem of the blouse. To keep the attention on the art, Esha kept it minimal and didn’t wear much jewellery. Also Read - Esha Gupta Wears Sexy Plunging Neckline Lavender Dress on 3rd Relationship Anniversary BF Mc Gaullar

Fans of Esha Gupta have been going crazy over her latest modern bride look. The actress’ comment section is full of fire and heart emojis. Also Read - Esha Gupta Drops A Sensuous And Jaw dropping Video On Instagram, Fans Call Her 'Most Seductive Woman' - Watch Video

Watch Esha Gupta’s stunning look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha was last seen in Aashram 3 – Prakash Jha’s web series which also starred Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Darshan Rawal, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles.