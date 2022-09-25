Esha Gupta Sizzles in Hot Black Strappy Bodycon Dress: Esha Gupta is on a vacation spree and is treating her fans with her exotic pictures from Portugal. The actor is currently holidaying with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar in Portugal. Esha recently shared a series of pictures from her Lisboa tour. The actor looked stunning in a black mini bodycon dress in one of the pictures. Esha often drops photos and videos from her beach vacations and photoshoots. The actor shared scenic views from restaurant and streets of Lisboa.

Esha captioned her post as, “Wabi-Sabi #lisboa.” Esha looked spectacular and alluring in hot black strappy bodycon outfit. In another picture she posed with her beau Manuel Campos as she donned a sexy off-shoulder crop-top teamed with blue denims. The actor also shared a quote which is meaning of the caption Wabi-Sabi, a Japanese term that says, “the discovery of beauty in imperfection.” Esha’s pictures from the streets of Lisboa are setting major vacation goals for couples.

Esha Gupta was last seen in the 2022 web series Aashram-3 starring Bobby Deol.

