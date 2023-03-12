Home

Esha Gupta Sizzles in Hot Bodycon Gown as She Poses With Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Priyanka Chopra, See Pics

Esha Gupta recently sizzled in her hot bodycon outfit as she posed with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra. - See Pics

Esha Gupta Poses With Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Priyanka Chopra: Esha Gupta recently posed with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Priyanka Chopra prior to the Oscars 2023 awards night. The nomination of Naatu Naatu from RRR in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards has brought laurels to the nation. RRR has become a worldwide rage due to its high-octane action sequences, grand VFX, incredible music and background score and power-packed performances. The peppy energetic track Naatu Naatu is being hailed by movie buffs for its unique choreography and NTR and Ram Charan’s dance chemistry. Now, at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, Esha Gupta met NTR, Ram and Priyanka Chopra among other Asian artists who went global in 2023.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL PICS FROM LOS ANGELES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

ESHA GUPTA POSES WITH ASIAN ACTORS AT LOS ANGELES

The actor captioned her post as “South Asian Excellence at the Oscars. Congratulations 👏🏽 @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for hosting this grand gathering. @shrutirya for being the most beautiful soul. @poornagraphy and @anoushkashankarofficial you have my heart. Biggest hug @jazzbeezy Congratulations to all the south Asian artists for being short listed and nominated.” Esha donned a hot yellow bodycon gown and looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her jaw-dropping pictures. She posed with NTR, Ram, Priyanka, Anoushka Shankar, Poorna Jagannathan, etc. at the bash. She looked stunning and sensational in her sexy body-hugging dress. The Aashram 3 actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the sensuous picture. Netizens went gaga over her sensuality and sultriness in the dazzling photos. Esha’s fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. The former Miss India International 2007 who shot to fame with films like Jannat 2 and Raaz 3 is considered one of the hottest celebs of B-town. Her cozy and mushy vacation pics with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar are also hailed by entertainment tabloids and portals.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

