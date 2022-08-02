Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is an internet sensation who never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness. Almost every day, Esha Gupta shares a post on Instagram that burns the internet on fire. On Tuesday, the Aashram 3 actress shared an aerial view of her photoshoot that showed the outside view from a huge window and then we spotted Esha lying on the couch wearing a sexy white bodycon backless dress. Esha never shies away from flaunting her hot bod and is often adored by her 10 million Instagram followers. Esha was showered with overwhelmingly flattering comments by netizens who were in awe of her hot and sizzling video. This is a gorgeous white bodycon dress with chain detailing that she wore a few days ago. It’s a BTS throwback video that was shared today by Esha.Also Read - Esha Gupta Does Hanumanasana Yoga Pose For Those Sexy Toned Legs, Watch Hot Video

Esha Gupta’s hot video that has gone viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Sexy Hourglass Figure in Smouldering Hot Black Gown, Don't Miss Her Bare Back in Pics

The song playing in the video shows, “Tu akhiyaan de samne nai rehna, Te biba sada dil modd de”. Esha Gupta’s white dress is enriched with a precious gold chain that follows the halter neck, becomes straps, and ends with a maxi charm in the shape of a logoed padlock that falls in the middle of the back. Also Read - Esha Gupta Spotted in No Makeup Look After Gym Session, Netizens Ask ‘Aaj Kapdo Me Kaise Esha Ji?’ – Video

Netizens showered Esha Gupta with overwhelming praise for her alluring and enchanting look.

Your thoughts?