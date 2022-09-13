Esha Gupta hot pics from Spain: Esha Gupta dropped yet another sensuous picture from her vacation in Spain. The actor is seen looking absolutely hot in the picture that she shared on Instagram on Monday evening. Esha, who is known for her bold looks, flaunts her toned abs and hourglass figure in a sports bra with a printed green jacket and a pair of matching Pyjamas. Esha looks too hot to handle in her casual avatar.Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Hot And Sensuous Hourglass Figure in White Bodycon Maxi Dress- See Pics From Spain

The actor poses in the sunshine with her golden skin dazzling against the Spanish sun. Esha further ties her hair in a sleek bun and adds a pair of subtle diamonds in her ears to go with her off-duty look. She also skips on any pair of footwear and keeps it all easy-breezy.



Esha, who was last seen alongside Bobby Deol in Aashram season 3 on MX player, has been ruling the internet with her bold photoshoots. From putting up pictures in hot bikinis to simply flaunting that gorgeous frame in risky cut-out gowns, she can be seen donning every piece of outfit with full confidence and lots of style.

Esha debuted in Bollywood with Jannat 2 alongside Emran Hashmi. She later featured in many movies including Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Baadshaho, Humshakal and Total Dhamaal among others. However, the actor embraced newfound popularity after her performance in the role of a seductress in Prakash Jha’s series Aashram. What do you have to say about her latest hot pictures here?