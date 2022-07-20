Esha Gupta Gym Look: Bollywood’s hottest actress Esha Gupta never misses a chance to treat her fans with her sizzling hot photos. The Aashram 3 fame, who is an avid social media user, oozes hotness with her photoshoots in sexy outfits. On Wednesday, Esha Gupta was spotted in athleisure wear in a no-makeup-makeup look. It looked like the diva came out of the gym. Famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani took her video to give a glimpse of Esha’s daily life.Also Read - Esha Gupta Reveals Exercises to Get Sexy Washboard Abs and Hot Toned Legs – Watch

Esha Gupta wore a grey tank top with dark pink gym tights. She looked natural as she didn't wear any makeup. Fans loved how naturally she is roaming on the streets of Mumbai. One of the fans wrote, "She is just like us". Another user asked the actress, "aaj kapde me kaise Esha Ji".

Watch Esha Gupta’s video here:

Esha Gupta is a sight to behold in these latest pictures she shared on her Instagram.

Esha Gupta, on the work front, was last seen in Aashram 3. She played the role of Sonia in the series.