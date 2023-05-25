Home

Internet Sensation Esha Gupta Shines Bright at Cannes with Sa Su Phi's Pink Co-ord Set, See Stunning Hot Pics

Cannes: Actress Esha Gupta, known for her bold performances, made a dazzling entrance at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. The talented beauty, who captivated audiences as the winner of the Miss India International crown in 2007, showcased her impeccable fashion sense and stole the spotlight with her glamorous appearance. The Jannat 2 actress subsequently enthralled audiences with her thrilling performances in several other movies too. She took her career to new heights as she graced the Cannes red carpet for the first time this year.

In a fashion moment that left everyone mesmerized, Esha Gupta on Thursday chose to wear a vibrant bright pink co-ord set designed by the renowned fashion house, Sa Su Phi. The ensemble was a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary style, reflecting Esha’s unique persona. The vibrant pink hue of the ensemble perfectly complemented Esha’s radiant complexion and highlighted her inherent beauty. The choice of colour was a testament to her confidence and unapologetic approach to fashion.

Esha Gupta’s striking appearance was completed with exquisite accessories, including statement earrings that added a touch of glamour to her overall look. With her hair elegantly styled in loose waves cascading down her shoulders, she exuded an aura of timeless beauty and grace.

See pics of Esha Gupta from Cannes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Recently, in an interview with News 18, Esha Gupta revealed that it was a ‘risky’ white outfit to carry on the red carpet. She wore a custom Nicolas Jebran gown and was styled by celebrity stylist Victor Blanco. She looked like a vision in white in the designer outfit. She told the portal, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best-dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA (Los Angles) and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant. It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers and its flowy [silhouette] make it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco.”

