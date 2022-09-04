Esha Gupta Hot And Erotic Photos: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, of late, has been stealing hearts on social media with her impeccable fashion sense and smoking hot pictures. Needless to say, be it a stylish look or a traditional outfit, Esha Gupta pulls off every ensemble like a pro. Her Instagram is flooded with her breathtaking hot photoshoots. Recently, the Jannat 2 actress set the internet on fire with her latest deep plunging neckline blouse and lehenga photoshoot for a magazine, flaunting her sexy curves. While sharing the sultry pics on her social media, the actress captioned, “Living my Disney fantasy #indiandisneyprincess”.Also Read - Esha Gupta Flaunts Sexy Midriff, Toned Figure in Blue Bralette With Plunging Neckline – See Hot Pics From Spain

Esha Gupta, for the photoshoot, left her hair open to give that natural wavy look. She opted for highlighted makeup with a lot of shimmer on her face. Also Read - Esha Gupta Serves as a Sexy Modern Day Bride in Embellished Blue Crimson Lehenga, Fans Says 'Kya Khoob Dikhti Ho'- PICS

ESHA GUPTA SIZZLES IN HOT AND SEXY LEHENGA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Also Read - Esha Gupta Raises Mercury in Embellished Thigh-High Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline - See Hot Pics

Esha Gupta’s fans were quick to react to her post. One of the users wrote, “Hotness ne pigaal dia’. The actress’ comment section is full of hearts and fires emojis.

What do you think of Esha Gupta’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below