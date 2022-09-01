Estranged TV couple, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen on Wednesday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together leaving netizens confused. The duo have reportedly filed for a divorce and amid separation, they came together under one roof to celebrate the auspicious festival and shared photos online. In the pictures Charu and Rajeev can be seen posing with their baby girl and his mother Subhra Sen. Charu who was all decked up in a white saree with red border wearing sindoor, gajra and heavy jewellery looked drop-dead-gorgeous while her husband Rajeev sported a traditional kurta. Their daughter Ziana looked super adorable while posing with her parents who can be seen showering her with love.Also Read - Estranged TV Couple Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Approached For Bigg Boss 16, She Says 'I Don’t Have Any Problem...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)



Interestingly, Rajeev’s mother was also seen celebrating the festival with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. They all posed together for a perfect family photo.Looks like the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi brought the estranged couple after a long time and it has made their fans happy even though Charu in her latest vlog said that she is all set to start a new life on her own in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)



Soon as these lovely pics of Charu-Rajeev celebrating Ganpati puja together surfaced on internet, fans rushed to the comment section. While some netizens were happy to see them together, there were others who couldn’t get their coming together after a bitter public spat. One wrote, “Bappa ki kripa se Aap dono hamesha sath rahe.” Another commented, “Kya Drama hai, samajh nahi aata bhai.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charu and Rajeev have been offered to participate in the upcoming season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019, within a year of their marital life, the two were always in the news for their differences and fights. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in 2021. Recently, the two announced that they have taken the legal route to end their marriage.