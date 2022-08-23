Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen In Bigg Boss 16: As reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up for a new season, many celebs’ names are floating in social media as probable contestants. And the celebs to join the bandwagon are estranged TV couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. The duo have become one of the most talked about TV couples in recent times due to their constant fights, patch-ups, and taking the legal route for separation. And the latest buzz is that, the two have been approached by the makers Bigg Boss as they feel, everything that is happening in their lives makes them a perfect pitch for the show.Also Read - Charu Asopa Confirms Divorce With Rajeev Sen Amid Their Viral Selfie: ‘I Share My Problems With Sushmita Sen’

According to an etimes report, the Bigg Boss team is in touch with the two actors and is keen on having them on board. A source associated with the show informed the portal: “Yes, we have been in discussions with Charu and Rajeev. We hope that their ugly spats in the public domain won’t influence their decision to participate in the show. We hope that the two agree and sign on the dotted line soon.”

Confirming the same, Charu told etimes, ‘ Yes I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work.’

Rajeev too confirmed the news to etimes and said that he has been approached to participate in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. When asked, if he will be comfortable participating with his estranged wife on the show and he replied, ‘So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu.’

Rajeev further added that he’s still contemplating the offer and said: ‘I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer.’ he concluded.