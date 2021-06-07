Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma has recently tied the knot with her best friend and doctor Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia on May 15. The two got engaged in October 2019. Bhindi is an Australia-based dental surgeon. Photos from their intimate wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. Evelyn wore a gorgeous see-through white lace gown, whereas her husband opted for a blue suit. While speaking to BT, Evelyn talked about the chapter of her life. “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.” Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Walks Down The Aisle in Rs 1 Lakh Sheer Bridal Gown With Mesh Panel | See Pics

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan's wedding photos have captured special moments in a scenic countryside location. Have a look here:

An overjoyed Tushaan added, “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”

Sadly, Evelyn’s mother was unable to attend the country-style wedding in Brisbane. “We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India,” said the couple.

In 2019, the actor announced the news with a picture of them kissing, with the Sydney skyline in the background. “Yesss,” the caption of her Instagram post read.

In her interview with the daily, Evelyn said, “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even filmier than I am. It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”

Evelyn has worked in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Congratulations to the couple for starting a new chapter!