‘Even Bhai Had to Put His Ego Aside…’ Arijit Singh’s Fans Celebrate as he Teams up With Salman Khan After Feud – Check Twitter Reactions

Salman Khan on Thursday announced he's teamed up with Arijit Singh after having a long-going feud with him. The singer's fans now react following the official announcement.

Singer Arijit Singh and superstar Salman Khan have finally collaborated. Yes, you read it right. Arijit has lent his voice to the superstar for a song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3. Sharing the update, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, “Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov.” The news of Salman and Arijit’s collaboration has left fans extremely excited as it confirmed that the duo has ended their feud. The relationship between Salman and Arijit reportedly turned sour after the two got into a fight during an award function in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Reacting to Salman’s post, a social media user wrote, “Wow Super Excited For My 2 FavS @beingsalmankhan Sir and @arijitsingh Sir Yoooooo.” “Even bhai dad to put his ego aside,” another one wrote.

Check more reactions:

Leke prabhu ka naam in Arijit’s voice is okay but imagine Salman+emotional scene+ arijit song in background pic.twitter.com/rttGObAcVj — John Shelby (@johnaintfake) October 19, 2023

Sir jhuka ke Salaam thok ta hai Arijit hamesha #Salmankhan ko Usko apni library me Bhai ka song chaiye Naa ki Salman ko #LekePrabhuKaNaam https://t.co/wkmG2lh73A pic.twitter.com/xvjC3m6JII — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) October 19, 2023

People looking at the #SalmanKhan and #ArijitSingh collaboration who earlier used to say Salman ne Arijit Ka career khatam kar diya😭

Kuch naya dhundho jaake😂 pic.twitter.com/lT7YTTETOb — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) October 19, 2023

Just shows how big Arijit Singh is currently. Arijit doesn’t need Salman but Salman needs Arijit to playback for him looking at soundtracks of his last few movies. https://t.co/ESQrGm54wp — Akash dwivedi (@_MusiCricket) October 19, 2023



Sharing more details about the track, director Maneesh Sharma said, “We can’t wait for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to drop next week! It’s an out-and-out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag, is the cherry on top! Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing! We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together.”

Music director Pritam, too, expressed excitement about the song. “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3,” Pritma said.

Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, will be out on November 12.

